Lee Johnson outlines Sunderland retain hope of securing key player agreement amid Middlesbrough interest

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has suggested that there remains will on both sides for Denver Hume to sign a new contract this summer and that a resolution should come soon.

Hume’s future has been in doubt throughout the summer window with the defender’s deal having now come to an end at the Stadium of Light.

However, Sunderland have been keen to secure his services on a fresh contract. Despite losing Charlie Wyke to Wigan Athletic in similar circumstances, the Black Cats have managed to keep both Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady already.

It has been reported that Middlesbrough have been interested in making a move for Hume this summer. That has seen the full-back’s future become even more uncertain over the last month or so and now Sunderland are getting to the stage where they need to know whether he is staying or leaving.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Johnson revealed that there is no agreement in place with Hume at the moment, but that there remains will on both sides to get something sorted. He also added that he expects his future to be decided soon.

He said: “At the moment the state of play is just that there is no agreement in place

“I think there’s a will there at both ends, but at the same time there is a bit of a gap.

“He’s not quite on the open market because we are able to get compensation, but effectively he is open to offers. It’s been a bit of a sticky one either way, but we are hopeful of a resolution either way relatively shortly.”

The Verdict

This has been a very difficult summer for Sunderland in terms of the contract situations of some of their most important players.

The Black Cats have done very well to secure the futures of the likes of O’Nien and McGeady but lost Wyke and they will be hoping to close off the final issue by getting Hume to agree to sign a new deal. Keeping three out of four would be a very good outcome for sure.

Hume is a player that is guaranteed pretty much to be a firm part of Johnson’s side next term in League One if he remains and he should only go from strength to strength with more game time.

As long as the financial things can be sorted it should be worth the full-back remaining where he is and not risking another move at this stage in his career.

There has been interest from Middlesbrough, but there is no telling whether Hume would be a regular starter for Boro in the Championship. Therefore, for both parties, you would feel the best option is for Hume to commit his future to Sunderland, but they need an answer one way or the other very soon.