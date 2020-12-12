Lee Johnson offers insight into Sunderland’s January transfer plans

New Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted that it will be tough to bring in players next month, although he still expects business to be done as he prepares for a meeting with key figures about his transfer plans.

The former Bristol City chief only took over as the Black Cats chief last week, so he has limited time to assess his squad.

However, with promotion the demand, Johnson will have to be ruthless as he looks to bring in players that can help the Wearside outfit achieve their goals.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, the head coach made it clear he wants to make a few new additions, whilst he confirmed talks with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have already been scheduled.

“It’s difficult, but I do believe we have got some headroom. I’m actually due to sit down with Jim [Rodwell, Sunderland’ chief executive], Kristjaan, and everybody next week to get a bit more of an understanding about where we are with that.

“But there are a number of ways you can do it – you can create it by moving players in and out, and you can nurture it by bringing young players up.”

The verdict

Obviously, with the takeover situation still not finalised, it will be interesting to see what sort of budget they have.

With the restrictions that are in place, we aren’t going to see several new faces through the door, but Sunderland already have a good, deep squad in fairness.

It’s about bringing in the one or two individuals that can make a difference, so it will be interesting to see who Johnson has in mind.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.