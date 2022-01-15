Lee Johnson offers his stance on potential player departures at Sunderland

Lee Johnson often had to contend with the departures of key players in his time as Bristol City manager.

However, he is in a very different situation at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland such a big fish in a small pond there is more security in the January transfer window that their most important players will remain at the club to see out their promotion push.

Johnson explained the situation and his expectations of it when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “One of the parts of a successful window that people often undervalue, is retaining your best players.

“I’ve had more experience than most of losing my best players in the transfer window.

“But I’m really confident given the discussions we have had internally that we will hold onto our best players, and that should really be celebrated.

“If somebody does go, though, it will be for above market value and therefore that money can be used to strengthen the squad.

“That’s one of the reasons why I was really happy to join this club, because the money goes back into the football club and that’s a really key element in what we are trying to do here.”

The Black Cats are in better shape to kick on for automatic promotion than they have been in recent years so it would be a great shame to see their assets cashed in on this month.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Carl Winchester? Forest Green Northampton Exeter Swindon

It has been clear from the onset that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is running Sunderland with a longer term view in mind.

Which verifies Johnson’s claim, that if the club do sell some players this month, that money will be reinvested in the squad in ensuring that there is not a significant dip in quality.

Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic remain the favourites to finish in the automatic promotion places but there is not a lot between them in the table.

The Latics are five points behind Sunderland at present but with five games in hand, that predicament and the scheduling difficulties it will pose, could go on to help the Black Cats in pulling away from the chasing pack.

It will be interesting to monitor what kind of business, if any, Sunderland carry out this month in putting the finishing touches on a top two pushing squad.