Lee Johnson offers his insight on Benjamin Kimpioka’s first-team return at Sunderland

The last few seasons have not been too kind to Benjamin Kimpioka, and it speaks volumes to the character of the 21-year-old that he has been able to force his way into Lee Johnson’s first team plans in recent weeks.

The striker made his second substitute league appearance of the season on Thursday evening, coincidentally both of the times he has been brought on this term the Black Cats have gone on to win the game 5-0.

Just four minutes after his introduction, Kimpioka confidently nutmegged Bailey Peacock-Farrell having latched onto a delicious low cross from Leon Dajaku.

Johnson explained how Kimpioka has got up to speed and his role within it when he spoke to the Sunderland Echo.

He said: “You always want the best for the players, and sometimes when I talk to you I’m also talking to the players. It’s nothing I wouldn’t say to him. At the same time, sometimes a young player needs a little cuddle and sometimes they need a little kick up the backside to get them going.