Lee Johnson offers encouraging fitness update on Sunderland man

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says he is confident that striker Nathan Broadhead will play for the club again before the end of this season.

Broadhead joined the Black Cats on loan from Premier League side Everton back in the summer transfer window, and has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Johnson’s side, helping to mount another push for promotion from League One.

However, Broadhead has not featured for the club since suffering a serious hamstring injury in the League Cup clash with Arsenal back in September.

But with that injury expected to keep the striker out for around three months, it seems Johnson is still optimistic of seeing Broadhead back in action for Sunderland before the season ends.

Providing an update on the striker, the Black Cats boss was quoted by The Sunderland Echo as saying: “He’s being doing his rehab at Everton and we’re in regular dialogue with them.

“It’s just best-case scenario at the moment, and I can’t give you a definitive timeframe on that. But they are very happy with his progress which is obviously great for us to hear. “I’m confident he will now play for us again before the end of the season and I’m very, very happy about that.” In Broadhead’s absence, Sunderland are currently third in the League One table, one point adrift of league leaders Wycombe. The Verdict It would certainly be a big boost for Sunderland to get Broadhead back in action before the end of the season. The striker was in excellent form for the Black Cats prior to his injury, proving a significant threat for League One defences. As a result, getting him back would provide Sunderland with some useful firepower, as they continue their push for promotion. Indeed, having Broadhead available would relieve some of the pressure on Ross Stewart to lead the line for Johnson’s side, so this could be a significant moment in the battle for a return to the Championship.