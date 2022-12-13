Lee Johnson makes transfer admission over Watford, West Brom & Stoke City target

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has revealed that there have been no offers for Ryan Porteous yet, although he has admitted that a transfer could happen next month.

The centre-back has impressed for the Edinburgh outfit over the years but he made it clear last month that he wouldn’t sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

That has put a host of clubs on alert, with reports claiming that West Brom, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall are all keeping tabs on the player.

And, speaking to the BBC, Johnson gave an update on Porteous where he acknowledged they could do business in the New Year.

“We are not shying away from the fact we will trade Ryan.

“If the price is right and there is logic behind the offer we receive – and to date I don’t believe we have received any offers – but if there is an offer to be received and we can justify potentially bringing in a new recruit or pushing that money into various parts of the business in the organisation then of course we will look to do it.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Hibs are looking to cash in because this is their last chance to get a fee for the Scotland international, even if it’s not much.

Therefore, you would expect plenty of discussions to take place in the coming weeks and a move in January does seem inevitable.

Now, it’s over to those interested clubs to put up the right offer and whoever does land the no-nonsense centre-back could get a bargain considering the potential he has.

