Lee Johnson makes Sunderland transfer vow following recent events

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has told Chronicle Live that he fully intends to strengthen his existing squad in January following the injury that was sustained by Nathan Broadhead last night.

The young forward sustained a hamstring injury during last night’s 5-1 loss away to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter final and could now be set for a spell out on the sidelines.

Broadhead had previously been in great form for the Black Cats and played a good role in helping to reduce the deficit last night as he scored with a well taken dinked finish to make the score 2-1 in the first half of the contest at the Emirates Stadium.

However with the Everton loanee now set to be out of action, Johnson was very quick to suggest that his side really need to bring in reinforcements during the upcoming window:

“We’re going to need help in January for sure.

“We’re going to need to find a way of bringing in quality to help the boys.”

Quiz: Have Sunderland signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Rotherham United Yes No

Sunderland are also without the likes of Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien at present, which means that this latest injury blow is only set to add to their problems.

The Black Cats are set to return to Sky Bet League One action next Monday as they travel to the Keepmoat Stadium to take on Doncaster Rovers.

The Verdict

This is a blow that Johnson and co could really have done without, especially as it has put one of their best performers out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Broadhead had brought a new spark to the side since his move from Everton and will certainly be missed in the games ahead moving forwards into the new year.

As a result it now appears likely that the Black Cats will seek to bring in a new forward player of some description when the window opens.

There is sure to be money to spend, however it could be a case of dipping back into the loan market to find a solution for the North East club.