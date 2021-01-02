Lee Johnson makes Sunderland concession as transfers become focus

Sunderland are waiting for news on the club’s takeover before motoring on with transfer plans this January, according to Lee Johnson.

It’s been a painful period at the Stadium of Light, as they await Stewart Donald’s sale of his controlling stake at the club.

Of course, that’s a very important matter, but it’s also impacting another important period for Sunderland: January’s transfer window.

Johnson is hoping for a busy month and has revealed to Sky Sports that he has a ‘healthy list’ of transfer targets.

However, he’s also conceded that things need to align above him for Sunderland to really press on this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Johnson said: “Obviously we’re in a position with the ownership where there’s not total clarity in what we can or can’t do so I think it’s about presenting the right option.

“At the moment we’re looking across the board and the situation is fluid in terms of what we have to deal with. Certainly we’re on it and we’ve got a healthy list (of targets) and information to go with that list but at the same time it’s got to be right.

“It’s common knowledge we have players out of contract as well so we’re susceptible to late and fast approaches to that so we’ve got to be ready for every eventuality.”

Johnson continues to look to find his feet at the Stadium of Light, having replaced Phil Parkinson as the club’s manager.

Currently, Sunderland sit 11th in the League One table. However, they have three games in hand on those directly above them in the table and are just four points outside the play-offs as it is.

This weekend, they take on Northampton Town.

The Verdict

Sunderland are juggling a lot right now as a club.

It’s probably going to be a domino effect this winter. Once the takeover is sorted, transfers will fall into place. However, it’s a short month and things need to happen fast.

Johnson doesn’t need much this winter, but he needs to get his own men in if he’s going to get this Sunderland side up.

Things need sorting fast.

Things need sorting fast.