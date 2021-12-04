Lee Johnson makes long-term observation about Sunderland

Sunderland were in a very low place when Lee Johnson took over last season, not long after their eighth placed finish in the curtailed 2019/20 season.

The Black Cats were defeated in the play-offs for the second time since relegation from the third tier last term but their performances under Johnson gave supporters hope coming into this campaign.

Johnson reiterated the magnitude of the task at hand when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “There’s a lot to do. When I say ‘three-to-five years’ I’m not talking about promotion, I mean to get this big old ship running smoothly because that is a lot of work. There are great people here. I like working for good people, but I also like working with good people.

“There are a lot of people at the football club who are working extremely hard but we are going to need to continue to invest, as the ownership has, in the right people, in the right structures, and in giving people the opportunity to learn and grow and drive the club forward.”

There is an impatience to get out of League One from the stands at the Stadium of Light, but considering Sunderland are the biggest club in the EFL, supporters are entitled to that stance.

The Verdict

It is a good tactic to talk about the longer term when things are going well and despite some unconvincing performances, the Black Cats have picked up seven points from their last three games and have the chance to join Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers on 38 points if they can get the better of Oxford United this afternoon.

Sunderland came closest to sealing automatic promotion at the back end of last season but an untimely drop-off in form saw them fall to a fourth placed finish. The third tier has gone up a level in standard this term and so the Black Cats need to vastly improve on their 2020/21 showing to stand a chance of a top two finish.