Lee Johnson makes intriguing Sunderland selection admission ahead of Ipswich clash

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says striker Nathan Broadhead has given him something of a selection headache ahead of his side’s clash with Ipswich on Saturday.

Broadhead joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton during the summer transfer window.

Since then, the 25-year-old has made just nine appearances in all competitions, during what has been an injury hit few months with Johnson’s side.

However, the striker has impressed in Sunderland’s two cup games in the lead-up to this clash with the Tractor Boys, scoring in the EFL Trophy draw with Bradford just over a week ago.

Now it seems as though that has left Johnson with plenty to think about when it comes to his team selection for Saturday’s outing in the league.

Asked whether the on-loan Everton man had given him a selection headache ahead of Saturday’s game, Johnson was quoted by The Sunderland Echo as saying: “Absolutely, he has given me food for thought. Nathan is really good player, I love watching him play and I love working with him.

“We’re very grateful to Everton for trusting us with his development. He brings us a really unique attribute in terms of that snapshot finishing. “You saw it in that game against Bradford City, and we see that every day in training. He also has that turn of speed and a willingness to play on the front foot. “He hasn’t had as many minutes so far as he probably would have hoped, but that has mainly been circumstantial in terms of a) the good start that the team had and b) the injury that he ended up having. “He’s definitely someone that we’re working at getting into the starting XI and into the squad more than he has so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing that bear fruit in the upcoming games.” Have Sunderland ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums? 1 of 20 Newcastle - St. James' Park? Yes No Sunderland go into their game with Ipswich at The Stadium of Light seventh in the League One table, after losing each of their last three league games. The Verdict While it may be something to think about for Johnson, you feel he would rather have to consider this than not. Ross Stewart has been outstanding in leading the line for the Black Cats this season, following the departure of Charlie Wyke in the summer. However, it seems that Johnson feels that he has other reliable options in that centre forward role, such as Broadhead. Given it would be a risk simply to rely on one player in that position, the fact that the quality of Broadhead and Stewart means they ought not to have to do that, can only be good for the Black Cats.