Lee Johnson makes honest admission about Sunderland man’s temporary exit

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has admitted that he believes Anthony Patterson could thrive for Notts County in the National League after sealing a temporary switch to the club.

The shot-stopper joined the Magpies on a short-term loan deal yesterday and could be in line to make his debut for the club in today’s clash with Altrincham.

After starting the season as Sunderland’s second-choice shot-stopper behind Lee Burge, Patterson was given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the club’s League One clashes with AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers.

The 21-year-old helped his side seal all three points against the Dons by keeping a clean-sheet in this fixture whilst he also produced a promising display in the club’s 3-1 victory over the Chairboys.

Despite these encouraging performances, Patterson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks following Johnson’s decision to sign Thorben Hoffmann on transfer deadline day.

Making reference to Patterson’s switch, Johnson has admitted that he believes that it is a great move for the keeper to make at this stage of his career and has backed him to deliver the goods for the Magpies.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the Blacks Cats academy graduate, Johnson said: “He’s joined with a move to playing on Saturday.

“It’s the level we wanted to put him at, and a big club with a very good stadium and a big fan base. Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

“He’ll do very well for them.

“I think the structure is that it’s going to be month-to-month at the moment, which means you can pull them back within a sort of 24 hour notice if there’s an emergency this end.

1 of 26 How old is Lee Johnson? 40 41 42 43

“It’s a great move for him. “They’ve got a bright, young manager and their style is pretty similar to ours in the way they use the ball.

“It’s a gift in my eyes because I think he’ll make their team better.” The Verdict When you consider that Patterson was behind Hoffmann and Burge in the pecking order at Sunderland, it could be argued that Johnson has made the right call to loan him out to a side in a lower division. If the shot-stopper is able to feature regularly for the Magpies in the coming weeks, he could return to the Stadium of Light as a much more accomplished player. Set to face Bolton Wanderers this afternoon, the Black Cats will be determined to seal all three points in this particular fixture. If Sunderland are able to seal victory in-front of their own supporters, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the third-tier under the guidance of Johnson.