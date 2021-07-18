Lee Johnson makes big Sunderland transfer claim

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson insists the club still have plenty of business to do in the summer transfer market.

The Black Cats have so far made three signings this summer, with midfielders Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard signing on permanent deals, while defender Callum Doyle has joined on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Now however, it seems as though Johnson is aware of the fact that there is still plenty of business to be done at The Stadium of Light before the window closes.

Speaking about the club’s transfer business after his side’s friendly win over Hearts, Johnson told The Chronicle: “We’ve got a bit to do, no doubt about it. It has been a tough market and I think we’ve done exceptionally well with what we’ve done.

“You say we’ve made three signings but I 100 percent see it as five with McGeady and O’Nien (who have both signed new contracts with Sunderland), because they were in the open market. But we still have a lot of work to do, we know that.”

But while it seems Johnson is well aware of the amount of work the club still need to do, and what positions he needs to strengthen, he will not be rushing things too quickly.

Can you get 20/20 on this quiz about Sunderland's biggest ever moments?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

Looking ahead to the rest of the window, which still has several weeks to run, Johnson went on to add: “We clearly need a left back, a right back. We have got players who can play there, but we don’t want to take players away from their natural position. We know that.

“I would rather wait, be patient, and capitalise when there’s an opportunity, and have some funds in the kitty for when really good opportunities become available as they will.”

Sunderland begin their push for League One promotion on the 7th August, when they host Wigan Athletic at The Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

This ought to be something of a relief for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Given the number of players that left the club at the end of last season, you do feel as though there are still plenty of voids to be filled in their squad, not least upfront following the departure of Charlie Wyke.

These comments from Johnson now seems to have confirmed that they do intent to fill those roles, which ought to give them the best possible chance of winning promotion next season.

Indeed, you also feel as though Sunderland could benefit from getting these signings done quickly if possible, to give them as much time as possible to settle in at The Stadium of Light ahead of the new campaign.