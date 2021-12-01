Lee Johnson makes admission over Sunderland players

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted to Chronicle Live that he feels that the club’s young players should use tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy game as an audition for the first team.

The Black Cats play host to Sky Bet League Two outfit Oldham Athletic at the Stadium of Light this evening and will be looking to progress to the next round as they seek to defend the trophy that they won last season at Wembley Stadium.

Johnson has looked to utilise the depth within his squad in the previous rounds of the competition and it appears likely that he will once again hand some game time at first team levels for some of the club’s promising youngsters.

Speaking ahead of the match recently, the Sunderland boss was quick to lay down the gauntlet to his players:

“It’s a massive opportunity for them, they’ll run, and they are a fit group because we work them harder than any squad for exactly this scenario.

“It’s a big jump from U23 football to the top end of League One, and they have to be absolutely at their peak to make sure they can handle it.”

Sunderland currently have up to seven players out injured at this precise moment, which means that Johnson has been left with just 13 to 14 senior pros that are fit to play.

Therefore it appears likely that the Black Cats will field a side made up of a few experienced heads alongside some of their best young talent as they look to progress further in the competition.

The Verdict

It is clear that Sunderland still want to take this competition seriously but at the same time you can see that Johnson is looking to manage his squad through this hectic period of games.

The rapidly building injury list at the Stadium of Light certainly isn’t helping matters but at the same time tonight’s match provides a superb opportunity for a lot of the youngsters to go out and prove themselves.

After all, the format of the Trophy was originally changed to help to better develop young players, so the League One side are quite rightly taking that notion in their stride.

It will be interesting to see how they get on tonight against a plucky Oldham Athletic side.