Lee Johnson makes admission over Sunderland ace’s future

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has told the Sunderland Echo that contract talks with Bailey Wright are yet to have kicked off.

The former Bristol City centre back is set to see his current deal with the Black Cats expire in the summer of next year and could well be set to move on in search of a new challenge if the offer of a new contract isn’t forthcoming from the North East outfit.

Wright has been almost ever present for the Sky Bet League One side this season, often filling in at full back when required for Johnson.

Now the Sunderland boss has spoken about the player’s future amidst speculation earlier in the campaign that he was wanted by Wigan Athletic:

“That’s probably a question for Kristjaan (Speakman), to be fair.

“Every club operates slightly differently and here I’ve tended to really focus on the training, the team, that day-to-day stuff.

“I’m sure in the not too distant future decisions will be made, and I’ll of course have my strong recommendations.

“But that’s up to the powers that be to negotiate.

“Bailey is in his prime, and I think we can help each other.

“It’s a really good club for Bailey and while we’re going well, you don’t want to break that up.”

Wright previously signed for the club back in 2020 and has since gone on to make over 60 appearances in red and white.

Meanwhile, Sunderland will be back in league action this weekend as the travel south to take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland choose to renew Wright’s contract or not really, especially as they have been more focused on bringing younger players into the football club of late.

Would they really want to jeopardise the future of one of the younger players by keeping faith with an ageing defender? It is a fine balancing act to undertake.

There’s no doubting that he has been a great service to the club so far but every player does come to the end of their cycle with a club eventually.

A lot is likely to depend if they get promoted or not this season, so it’s probably a case of watching this space.