Lee Johnson makes admission after Sunderland strike agreement

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has told the club’s official website that he is delighted that Elliot Embleton has committed to signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old academy product today put pen to paper on a new three and a half year deal which ties him to the Black Cats until the summer of 2025.

Embleton has gradually risen through the ranks of the North East club after previously spending time out on loan with Grimsby Town and Blackpool respectively and has now become a fully fledged member of the first team squad under Johnson.

Now the Sunderland boss has spoken out after one of his best young players committed his future to playing in the red and white stripes of the Sky Bet League One club:

“We are delighted that Elliot had committed his future to the club. He is a player with top technique with both feet, which is quite unusual, and he’s on the way to becoming the player we know he can be. For him, there a lot of hard work to come, but aligned with the football club, there’s a lot of potential and we’re looking forward to the future with him.”

22 questions about Sunderland’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current manufacturer of Sunderland's away kit? Umbro Adidas Nike Puma

Embleton has made 12 appearances for the Black Cats across all competitions so far this term and already has two goals and three assists to his name.

The challenge now will be to nail down a regular spot in the starting eleven under Johnson moving forwards.

The Verdict

This is a great agreement for Sunderland as a club and certainly for Embleton as a player as well, as it shows the amount of faith that both parties have in each other.

He is a player who has all the potential to go on and play at a higher level and Johnson will no doubt be hoping that he can help to get the club promoted.

Competition for places is fierce at the Stadium of Light, so it is up to the midfielder to prove exactly why he should be starting every week in the league.

If he can break into the starting eleven on a regular basis, Embleton could be set to shine even more in the North East.