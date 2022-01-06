‘Lee Johnson likes to have different clubs in the bag’ – Sunderland monitoring current Ipswich Town striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Macauley Bonne is on Sunderland’s radar this month with Lee Johnson’s men looking to bulk out their attacking options.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are battling it out with fellow automatic promotion candidates Wigan Athletic for the 26-year-old’s signature in a transfer situation that could rumble on for the rest of the window. Bonne is currently enjoying a season-long loan at Ipswich Town from Queens Park Rangers, with his contract in West London expiring at the end of next season.

With the pull of swapping a distant play-off push for a realistic chance of achieving a top two finish in the third tier, it will be interesting to see what decision Bonne and QPR come to.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Bonne would represent smart business for the Black Cats…

Billy Mulley

Despite slowing down in more recent weeks, Macauley Bonne has been a source of positivity for Ipswich this season, contributing with important goals and adding an extra dimension up top for the Tractor Boys.

He is a player that has proven he knows where the back of the net is, and is an intelligent forward as displayed with his ability to bring others into play and the timing of his runs.

Given that he is someone who thrives when operating on the last shoulder, whilst is also more than competent at holding the ball up and progressing the play, he is someone that fits a lot of styles of football.

Sunderland possess quality through the middle of the park, with the Black Cats having players who look to break the defensive line and set the forwards through, a system that would benefit Bonne.

This would certainly be a good fit for the Black Cats and could bolster their chances of winning promotion this time out.

Ned Holmes

This would be a sensational signing for Sunderland to make, in my eyes.

Nathan Broadhead was establishing himself as the ideal forward to support Ross Stewart before his injury but there’s no doubt that the Black Cats have to add more firepower before the window closes.

In an up and down season, Macauley Bonne has been one of Ipswich’s bright spots and proven himself a prolific scorer at League One level.

Signing Bonne could be the solution to Sunderland’s striker issue and also weaken a promotion rival at the same time – though Ipswich have slipped back in the race already.

We know that Lee Johnson likes to have ‘different clubs in the bag’ when it comes to his forward options and Bonne is a completely different player from Stewart, so it should be one that the manager is excited about.

George Dagless

I think he’d be a good signing for them but I’m pretty sceptical over it happening and I just think he is better off where he is right now, and I think he’d feel the same.

Bonne wanted to be playing this year and rightly so – he’s got the talents and abilities to be featuring week in week out for a good club.

His move to Ipswich looked to be a good one on paper: Joining a big club that is close to his heart, and that has proven to be perfect for him since.

He’s been in great form, despite the recent drought for him, and I just think it would make no sense for him to move to Sunderland when I am sure he’s more thinking about either making his stay in Ipswich a more permanent one or challenging at QPR for next season.

I think Sunderland are probably just watching him because he’s had a good season so far, but I cannot see this one happening this month.