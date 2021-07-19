Lee Johnson issues update on Denver Hume’s Sunderland contract saga

Sunderland are still yet to agree a new contract with young left-back Denver Hume, but head coach Lee Johnson is hopeful that a deal can be reached in the near future.

Hume was one of four Black Cats players who were offered new contracts at the end of the 2020-21 season, with Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien renewing and Charlie Wyke departing for league rivals Wigan Athletic.

That leaves the 22-year-old as the only outstanding issue to sort out, but as of now nothing has been agreed.

Hume has made 63 league appearances for the Black Cats but spent a while on the sidelines last season after suffering a hamstring injury, and that problem cropped up again in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals against Lincoln City as he was withdrawn early on, and he’s since had an operation.

Despite no longer having a contract with the club, Hume is undergoing his recovery from his surgery at the Academy of Light and the fact he’s still around is a positive sign for Johnson, who believes that a deal will be reached.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

“At the moment the state of play is just that there is no agreement in place,” Johnson said, per the Shields Gazette.

“I think there’s a will there at both ends, but at the same time there is a bit of a gap. “He’s not quite on the open market because we are able to get compensation, but effectively he is open to offers. “It’s been a bit of a sticky one either way, but we are hopeful of a resolution either way relatively shortly.” The Verdict With the lack of options Sunderland have at both sides of the pitch at full-back, it’s important for them to tie down a talented player like Hume – even if he has divided opinion amongst some supporters. Hume is one of Sunderland’s very own so naturally local lads can be backed massively as well as be criticised the most, but he’s still early in his career and the fact that Johnson picked him as one of the four to be offered a new deal shows that he’s rated. It’s unknown as to whether Hume has other offers on the table, but there seems to be growing confidence that something will get signed at the Black Cats, but a bit of patience may be needed amongst fans with this one.