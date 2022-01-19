Lee Johnson issues update on Corry Evans’ situation at Sunderland as Portsmouth clash looms

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has revealed that Corry Evans is in contention to make his return to action in this weekend’s meeting with Portsmouth.

The midfielder was knocked unconscious during the Black Cats’ 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month and subsequently missed the club’s clashes with Lincoln City and Accrington Stanley due to concussion protocol.

In the absence of Evans, Sunderland were unable to get back to winning ways in these two fixtures.

Johnson’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City and were then forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Accrington Stanley last Saturday.

Currently third in the League One standings, Sunderland could climb into the automatic promotion places if they beat Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

However, a failure to produce a positive performance in this fixture may result in the Black Cats being leapfrogged in the table by Rotherham United.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Pompey, Johnson has shared an update on Evans.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the Sunderland Echo) about the midfielder, Johnson said: “Corry Evans was out against Accrington but we hope to have him back against Portsmouth.

“As we stand today I couldn’t tell you the team and team shape and we are going to have to be flexible going into that Portsmouth game.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Sunderland as they have recently struggled to deliver the goods without Evans and thus his imminent return will be welcomed.

Since joining the Black Cats last year, the 31-year-old has managed to make 14 appearances in the third-tier.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.61 in the third-tier, Evans will be determined to take his game to new heights by stepping up to the mark for Sunderland in the coming months.

If he is fit enough to feature, it will be interesting to see whether Evans is given the nod to start against Portsmouth by Johnson as Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton featured in the heart of midfield against Accrington.