Lee Johnson issues injury update on Sunderland man following club’s latest triumph

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that Lynden Gooch suffered a groin strain during the club’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Gooch was substituted at half-time in this fixture after picking up an issue at the Stadium of Light.

The 25-year-old featured in a wing-back position against Plymouth as Sunderland secured a 2-1 victory over Steven Schumacher’s side.

The Black Cats made the perfect start to this game as academy graduate Dan Neil opened the scoring in the fourth-minute.

Nathan Broadhead then netted his fourth league goal of the season as he doubled Sunderland’s advantage.

Although Plymouth did pull a goal back in the second-half, Johnson’s side managed to seal all three points in-front of their supporters.

As a result of this triumph, the Black Cats moved up to third in the League One standings and are now level on points with Wigan Athletic who were forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Ipswich Town.

Following the game, Johnson issued an update on Gooch’s issue.

Speaking to Chronicle Live about the American, the Sunderland boss said: “Lynden went for a header and landed funnily – he almost did the splits.

“It’s a groin strain and he felt it enough to come off.”

Indeed, it seems the full extent of the injury has yet to become clear, with Johnson adding: “Sometimes they settle down pretty quickly and sometimes they are bad – there’s no real in-between.

“He will probably be fit for training on Tuesday or out for three or four weeks.”

The Verdict

Sunderland will be hoping that Gooch’s issue does not prove to be too serious as they are already missing several key players.

Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins are all currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to their respective injury issues.

Having provided three direct goal contributions in his last four appearances, Gooch will be determined to build upon his recent resurgence by playing a key role for the club during their upcoming league fixtures.

However, if Gooch is unable to feature against the likes of Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers, Johnson may need to turn to the likes of Aiden O’Brien and Elliot Embleton for inspiration.