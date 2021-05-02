Lee Johnson issues important injury update on Charlie Wyke ahead of promotion run-in

Sunderland have been hit with a frustrating injury update, with influential forward Charlie Wyke being absent from their recent win over Plymouth Argyle.

Wyke has been a key player for Lee Johnsons’s side this season, having scored 29 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

But the forward was absent from the matchday squad in their recent clash against Plymouth Argyle, which will have raised concerns heading into their play-off matches later this month.

Wyke has also previously been attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs heading into the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen as to what Sunderland’s stance on his future is at this moment in time.

Speaking in a post-match interview after their 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon (quotes sourced from Chronicle Live), Sunderland boss Lee Johnson issued an update on Wyke’s injury, and is hopeful that it won’t be a serious one.

“We hope it’s not serious for Charlie. First and foremost, it’s a thigh problem, and we hope it’s just a superficial tear rather than in the belly of the muscle.

“He’s also got an infected tooth – well, bone really. That needs to be fixed and it’ll be a little operation, but he should only be out for a couple of days.”

Sunderland are set to take on Northampton on the final day of the League One season, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from, against a Cobblers side that have already had their relegation into League Two confirmed heading into the clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict:

This could be a season-defining injury blow if he’s ruled out of action for the remainder of the season.

Wyke has been brilliant for Sunderland this season, and the Black Cats wouldn’t be in the play-off positions without his contribution in front of goal.

If he was to be ruled out for their play-off matches, then I really do fear that Lee Johnson’s side could miss out on promotion back into the Championship.

With interest from other clubs in Wyke’s services heading into the summer transfer window, the Black Cats will be desperate to win promotion into the second-tier this term.