Lee Johnson issues firm response to Bristol City player’s loan transfer link

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has responded to speculation linking midfielder Kasey Palmer with a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Palmer joined Bristol City on a permanent deal from Chelsea over the summer following a successful loan stint at the club last season, but he has struggled for playing time of late after being included in just one of the Robins’ last four match-day squads.

This has led to the Robins’ fellow play-off contenders Swansea City expressing an interest in Palmer’s services after the Welsh club lost out to Johnson’s side in their attempt to land the midfielder over the summer, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking to the BBC, Johnson has now played down speculation suggesting Palmer could be primed for a temporary move away from Ashton Gate, with the City boss claiming the 23-year-old now needs to fight to regain his place in the squad.

“I expect him to [still be here beyond January]. He’s not one we’re actively marketing,” Johnson said.

“I think the challenge for Kasey Palmer is to get the shirt and hold the shirt. I look at myself and think whether I have done enough to get the best out of him.”

“I thought when him and Benik Afobe played together early on in the season, that was a real threat. Maybe the same sort of angles aren’t there for Kasey without Benik’s movement, but he’s got to fight his way through.”

Palmer has made 19 appearances for the Robins this campaign, during which time he has scored one goal and registered three assists, but he has now not started any of City’s last seven matches.

The Verdict

This looked to be an encouraging signing when Palmer sealed his return to Ashton Gate over the summer, but City fans may have perhaps been expecting more from the midfielder since he made his move permanent.

It appears as though Palmer is still suffering the effects from his disappointing first-half display during the 4-1 defeat to West Brom back in November, and the impetus is now very much on him to regain his place in the side.

However, Palmer may well push for a loan move away from the club if he fails to break back into the side by the end of January, and Swansea could be a good destination for him given Steve Cooper’s need of further quality to get his side’s promotion push back on track.