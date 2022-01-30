Lee Johnson issues brutally honest verdict after Sunderland’s 6-0 thrashing at Bolton

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson admitted the 6-0 defeat at Bolton was the lowest point in his football career as he apologised to the fans.

The Black Cats are firmly in the mix for automatic promotion but their hopes of a top two finish were dented as they were battered by a ruthless Wanderers side.

As you would expect, the fans were furious with the display, with the pressure now building on Johnson even though his side are still in a good position in the league.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the former Bristol City chief wouldn’t hide from the fact it was an embarrassing display for himself and the team.

“I think words are cheap. I’ve got to start with an apology and it is a sincere one, because it’s the worst feeling I’ve had in football, in 20-odd years as a player and as a manager.

“We were off it right from the very first play, we were prancing, we looked posy and it played into their aggressive pressing game.”

The verdict

This was always going to be a tough interview for Johnson because no matter what he said it wouldn’t make a difference to the anger the support understandably had after that awful display.

But, he still deserves credit for coming out and he hasn’t tried to make any excuses, it’s clearly his responsibility and it’s nowhere near acceptable for a club like Sunderland.

All the players and staff can do now though is focus on the next game and they need to bounce back to help their promotion push.

