Lee Johnson hints at another new role for Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien

Luke O’Nien’s versatility has been incredible in his time at Sunderland, the 26-year-old has been a shining light of the last three years on Wearside. Manager Lee Johnson told the Sunderland Echo that he wants to use him as a more attacking option this season.

Due to injuries and lack of options O’Nien has played in every position apart from up front and in goal since joining the Black Cats in the summer of 2018. However, Johnson sees his most significant contribution to the side coming in offensive areas this term.

He said: “We think he can be a top number eight for us, I think he will be. I think he’ll get goals this year, he puts his foot on, he has the energy required for the role.

“I think that at times last year, you’re robbing Peter to pay Paul in terms of attributes. That’s probably something I went away and assessed and thought about over the summer.”

O’Nien had his wages increased in the summer amidst interest from Championship clubs, retaining his services was crucial in building a promotion push this season. Aged 26 it is not often that you find yourself pushed to name a player’s best position but such has been the turbulence of the last few years at the Stadium of Light here, there, and everywhere, O’Nien’s specialist role remains unclear.

When asked to pinpoint this Johnson responded: “If you look at the squad, you’re always looking for two players in each position and Luke’s place in my squad on my laptop, is as a number eight.”

Sunderland were mightily impressive in pulling off a 2-1 victory over deep-pocketed Wigan Athletic on Saturday, getting the wheels in motion as Johnson aims to deliver the promotion the fan base are so desperately crying out for.

The Verdict

O’Nien is a standout name in League One this season and therefore bumping up his pay packet to ensure he stayed put was a wise move. He has performed admirably in recent years and can only improve with the consistency of selection in the same position. His vision and energy suit him very well to play as a number eight, able to create chances from all across the pitch but also an asset to the side in working back to recover possession.

If the Black Cats can ensure his versatility is not required this term with quality players particularly in the back four, then the former Wycombe Wanderers man will thrive and boost the club’s promotion push.

