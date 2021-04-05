Lee Johnson heaps praise on Sunderland individual after contribution in draw with Peterborough

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson revealed he always backed Aiden McGeady to score from the free-kick that secured the team a point in the crucial clash at Peterborough United today.

The Black Cats were losing by a single goal when they were awarded a free-kick just outside the box, and the Irishman stepped up to curl superbly over the wall to get the important equaliser.

Whilst the former Celtic man hadn’t been at his brilliant best against the Posh, Johnson explained to the Sunderland Echo that he wouldn’t think about taking McGeady off, as he spoke about his quality from dead ball situations.

“You leave him on the pitch if he’s physically right because you know he’s got that in the locker. I’m delighted for him that he’s come up trumps. If you wanted to place it for a McGeady free kick, that was it. I did believe in him there and I’m glad he produced. I think he knew that was a big chance.”

The result leaves the Wearside outfit two points behind second-placed Peterborough with a game in hand, whilst they trail leaders Hull by five with two to play over them.

The verdict

McGeady has been a key reason for Sunderland’s turnaround, and most would agree that he is simply too good to be playing in League One.

He has so much quality on the ball, which was evident today, as he managed to get the ball up and down over the wall despite taking the kick from just outside the area.

Clearly, Johnson knows this, and McGeady is going to be Sunderland’s talisman for the run-in as they seek a top two finish.

