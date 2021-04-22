Lee Johnson gives Dion Sanderson update as Sunderland face anxious wait over key man

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed that Dion Sanderson has returned to Wolves for checks that will determined whether he can return to play a part in the Black Cats’ promotion push.

The centre-back joined the Wearside outfit in October and he quickly established himself as a crucial part of Johnson’s team, starring with his displays in defence.

However, a back issue has seen the 21-year-old miss the last two games but the manager confirmed the latest on Sanderson’s situation when speaking to Chronicle Live this afternoon.

“We’ll know more in the next 48 hours. He has gone back to Wolves and there has been a really positive discussion with them. Dion is dead set that he is OK and he wants to continue to play, he wants to manage it through to the end of the season.

“He is going through a couple of extra scan-checks at Wolves. They don’t believe there’s a massive problem, but they have to check it.”

With Sunderland looking nailed on for a play-off place this season, Johnson would really want Sanderson back for those games, which are scheduled to take place from May 17.

The verdict

You can understand why Wolves want to check on Sanderson’s fitness and they won’t want to risk him, but his attitude and commitment to Sunderland seems clear from Johnson’s comments.

He has been superb for the Black Cats in the past few months and having him back for the play-offs would give the team a real boost.

Ultimately, it’s a case of waiting and seeing how bad his injury is, with further updates likely to come over the weekend.

