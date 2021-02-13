Lee Johnson faces these Sunderland dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Doncaster

Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers in a pivotal clash in the League One promotion race.

The Black Cats have hopes of finishing in the top six of the third tier but still have plenty of work to do if they’re to overtake those ahead of them.

Form has been hard to come by of late with Lee Johnson’s side currently enduring a run of three matches without a win in the league.

Doncaster are currently sitting in fifth position in the table, meaning that losing the game could be disastrous for the Wearsiders.

Johnson will be determined to get the most from his side, but what are his considerations when naming his team?

We take a look at two dilemmas that he faces.

Patching up a leaky defence

Injuries and a lack of form are wreaking havoc with Sunderland’s defence.

Jordan Willis faces a long spell on the sidelines and with Tom Flanagan also likely to miss the clash with Doncaster it seems that Dion Sanderson may have to slot into defence.

Callum McFadzean has been ruled out of late at left-back with Jake Vokins deputising – however a lack of form from the loanee means that Johnson might have to come up with a different option of McFadzean isn’t ready to slot back into the team.

With the Black Cats conceding too many goals right now this is certainly an area that the head coach will be keep to address.

Dominating the midfield

Central midfield is a key area but Lee Johnson’s side have been poor there of late.

Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen have struggled to assert their dominance in the middle of the park, and with Max Power being used at right-back and Carl Winchester injured it’s been a part of the pitch where Sunderland have struggled.

Luke O’Nien is an option, but regardless of who is selected it is imperative for the Black Cats to take a hold of the game against Darren Moore’s side – otherwise they risk being outplayed.