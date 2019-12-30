Lee Johnson explains strange Bristol City moment v Luton

Lee Johnson has explained why Famara Diedhiou celebrated with a party hat and party popper during Bristol City’s victory over Luton on Sunday.

The Senegalese striker scored a penalty just before half-time and proceeded to run to Johnson’s technical area where he picked up the party items.

This was due to his son’s birthday, which is a touching tribute from the forward who has helped the Robins end their four-match losing streak.

Johnson insisted he didn’t want it be disrespectful to the opposition, and also stated that he didn’t know it was coming.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Johnson said: “I didn’t know it was coming, it was his son’s birthday, so I think he’s tried to score the goal but then I’m like ‘what on earth is going on here?’

“I didn’t want it to come across as disrespectful to the opposition but he put the hat on, it broke and then he tried to pop the popper and nothing happened and I ended up with just tinsel in my technical area so that was probably the worst thing that happened.”

The Verdict

Quite the attempt at a celebration from Diedhiou but sometimes it might be best to talk with your manager first before doing something like that.

Judging from Johnson’s quotes he doesn’t sound over the moon with the way he celebrated but that shouldn’t keep him in the bad books for too long after a very impressive display on Sunday.

The Robins host Brentford next time around, in what is a pivotal match in the race for the play-offs with both sides knowing how crucial a win could be for the season as a whole, and their end targets of a top-six finish.