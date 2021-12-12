Lee Johnson explains recent Sunderland tactical decision

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed that he felt a back four was the right approach for the team in recent games, although Lynden Gooch’s injury forced a rethink.

The Black Cats had mainly gone with a back three this season, but the boss reverted to a four in the week as his side thrashed Morecambe at the Stadium of Light.

And, it was more of the same yesterday, as Sunderland raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes against Plymouth.

However, an injury to Lynden Gooch at half-time prompted a tactical switch for the hosts, and Johnson explained the thinking behind that when speaking to Chronicle Live, although he insists the shape was not why his team conceded in the 2-1 success.

“In the last two games, we have started with four at the back but it has had to be a lop-sided four. What I’ve had to do is find ways to get certain players on the front foot.

“Goochy has got the licence to go as high as he likes, but it’s important that everybody shuffles around really quickly. Sometimes it will look like a five but actually it’s a 4-2-3-1, then in this game we had to move to a five. We actually conceded in a five, but I don’t think that [the shape] had any relevance.”

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

This is a good insight from Johnson and he deserves credit for the tactical flexibility he has shown, particularly recently, as it has helped the team get results.

Clearly, you have to work with what you’ve got, so it makes sense that he is trying systems that will get the most out of each individual.

Now, it’s about coping without Gooch, but he still has the players to get wins that the team need to push on.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.