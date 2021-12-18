Lee Johnson explains Nathan Broadhead’s future situation at Sunderland

Everton reserve the right to recall Nathan Broadhead from his season-long loan spell at Sunderland in January.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals in as many games and is beginning to take on a key role within the Black Cats’ attacking contingent as a result.

The pressure on Rafael Benitez in the Everton dugout is unlikely to go away anytime soon and in that there may be a change in approach towards the management of Broadhead as an asset. The 23-year-old’s recent performances may have clubs in the Championship turning their heads with January approaching and in that cause some uncertainty at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Johnson offered his take on the situation when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “We are very happy with Nathan and he is very happy here.

“The important thing with Nathan is that he has this run of games, he’s done extremely well, and I think he is thoroughly enjoying himself, so let’s keep our fingers crossed with that one (that he will be allowed to stay).”

The high stakes environment of Sunderland’s fourth season chasing promotion in League One will stand Broadhead in good stead for the future.

Proving that he can perform under pressure in the senior game before embarking on a more permanent challenge away from Goodison Park.

Quiz: What club did Sunderland sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Lee Burge? Coventry Ipswich Portsmouth MK Dons

The Verdict

It seems unlikely that Everton would want to exercise their recall option.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s current injury will have the Toffees identifying attacking targets to pursue in January but Sunderland looks to be a good fit at this stage of Broadhead’s career.

Broadhead growing into a more dependable striker at League One level has been crucial to the Black Cats’ good form of the last month or so.

The 23-year-old has been able to fill the void left behind by Ross Stewart’s drop-off in form to propel Sunderland back into the automatic promotion conversation. A trip to Ipswich awaits this afternoon as Broadhead looks to capitalise on his good form against a potential play-off rival.