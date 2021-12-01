Lee Johnson discusses Sunderland transfer plans after injury crisis

Lee Johnson has admitted that he will consider the free agent market to bolster Sunderland’s squad this month, although he stressed finding the right player is ‘tricky’.

The Black Cats have had a good season so far, as they sit well-positioned to push for promotion and remain in the League Cup.

However, competing on various fronts has had an impact, with Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady the latest players to join a growing injury list that has left Johnson’s squad looking depleted going into this very busy period.

Therefore, some have suggested the boss should consider out-of-contract player to make an instant impact, and Johnson wouldn’t rule out doing that when speaking to Chronicle Live.

“You do get scenarios where players are fit, and have been playing in foreign lands – the MLS is an example, depending on whether teams have been in the play-offs or not – and the season finishes, and depending on their contracts you can get them for a short period of time.

“The reality is that they have to be good enough, and they have to be fit enough. January is a difficult enough window anyway, and the free agent market at this stage of the season is a really tricky one.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Johnson isn’t ruling out signing free agents because the Sunderland squad is desperately short in key areas ahead of a ridiculously busy festive period.

Nevertheless, as he mentions, it’s very difficult to find the right players as they need to be fit enough and the January window is around the corner.

Clearly though, Sunderland need new additions and whether it’s a free transfer now or new faces when the window opens, you would expect the club to be busy.

