Lee Johnson discusses squad chemistry at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson had denied that the club’s new January recruits have disturbed the chemistry amongst the group.

Three players joined the club during the recent transfer window, with Nahki Wells, Filip Benkovic and Markus Henriksen all making the switch to the west country, with the latter two joining on loan.

However, there were also some high profile departures during the month, one of which saw Josh Brownhill making a Premier League switch to Burnley.

Six more players left on loan until the end of the season, including Sammie Szmodics and Taylor Moore, who dropped down to League One with Peterborough and Blackpool respectively.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Blackburn Rovers, Johnson was asked whether the significant turnover of players in the dressing room has affected squad morale in recent weeks.

“No. Each situation has to be taken on its merits,” Johnson told the Bristol Post.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Bristol City right-backs?

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Bristol City right-back? Mark Wilson Ricky Foster Nicky Hunt Brendan Moloney

He went on to talk about some players individually.

“Wells has done really well, tried to implement our style and scored a couple of goals,” he added.

“Benkovic having a calf strain and playing through it. Some players not taking quickly to it as we like. But we are where are.”

However, the loss of former captain Brownhill has proved more difficult to adjust to.

“Brownhill was a big loss and I’m not going to hide away from that,” Johnson said.

“If you take a big cog, a Lee Johnson identity cog out of the wheel, it’s not going to be easy to find a replacement.”

City will be hoping to overcome their recent slump in form against Blackburn at Ewood Park, as the Robins have not won in five games – losing three and drawing their last two.

The Verdict

It is interesting to hear Lee Johnson discuss this topic, as it is a valid reason that can be given as to why Bristol City have not been able to produce the goods since the start of February.

In that time, the club have won just two of their eight league games.

It seems that the players that have come in have taken longer to adjust to the setup at the club and the playing style, and it is clear that a gap has been left from Josh Brownhill’s departure on and off the pitch.