Lee Johnson details key Kyril Louis-Dreyfus trait that bodes well for Sunderland moving forward

Lee Johnson has heaped praise on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for making an immediate positive impact at the club.

Dreyfus completed his takeover of Sunderland back in February and wasted little time in making an impression after making a number of off-field alterations to build for the future.

Since then results have taken a huge upturn as well with the Black Cats winning the Papa John’s Trophy and also enjoying a wonderful season in the league as they battle to secure promotion to the Championship.

Of course it’s very early days for Dreyfus at the Stadium Of Light, but according to Johnson, there’s no doubt that his first impressions are positive.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Johnson said: “It’s been good, I’ve been very lucky so far in my managerial career. I’ve had good owners and been able to build a very good rapport with those owners and he’s no different.

“I think he might be 24 now, he’s kept his birthday quiet if he is. He’s pretty cool to be fair, to have that family background, he’s very curious in his questioning line which is good because I’m naturally like that as well.

“We have very deep conversations on a regular basis, obviously, we’ve been winning so I suppose the acid test is if you don’t win football matches then how those relationships continue and stay strong and that’s not just with me and Kyril, that’s with the sporting director, the secretary with everyone who works at the club and we have to really stick together.

“If it’s all moving in the direction which it is right now it can be really powerful at a club like this.”

The verdict

It’s such an exciting time to be a Sunderland supporter at the moment.

Things are looking up both on and off the pitch for the Black Cats with this season representing their best chance in years of returning to the second tier of English football.

Regardless of what happens this term it seems that Dreyfus has big plans to help the club to succeed and it’ll be very interesting to see what the future holds.