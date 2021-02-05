Lee Johnson delivers update on Sunderland duo ahead of MK Dons clash

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed that Ross Stewart won’t be ready to make his debut against MK Dons tomorrow, whilst Callum McFadzean also won’t be risked.

The Black Cats have started to pick up form under the ex-Bristol City chief, and they have moved into the play-off places following two wins and a draw in their last three outings.

However, he has had to deal with a few injury setbacks along the way, and the boss explained the latest to the club’s site, revealing that tomorrow’s game will come too soon for the new recruit.

“I want us to be extra careful with Ross – his game style is one of running, and he’s worried about his hamstring. We want him to have that psychological confidence that comes with recovering from an injury like his.”

McFadzean is another who will miss out, but Johnson is confident that they have the depth to cope with his absence.

“We’re going to try and get Callum more rest, so I would say he’ll be unfit for Saturday. We have at least three players fit and in the squad who can play in that position.”

New loan signing Jake Vokins will hope to get the nod at left-back against MK Dons.

The verdict

Sunderland are ready for a very busy period now, and they need to keep getting results, so this injury update isn’t ideal.

Pleasingly for Johnson, he is working with a very big squad, so these injuries just present other players with an opportunity to step up and show they deserve a place in the XI.

It’s because of that strength in depth that Johnson is right to not risk players, and it will be interesting to see how Stewart does in particular when he is available.

