Lee Johnson delivers Sunderland injury update ahead of crucial Lincoln clash

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed that he has no new injury worries ahead of tomorrow’s important game against Lincoln.

The former Bristol City chief fell to defeat at home to Wigan in his first league game in charge last week, a result which leaves the Black Cats in ninth position.

Whilst a midweek victory in the EFL Trophy raised spirits, the focus is on League One, and they have the chance to cut the gap to Lincoln, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, Johnson confirmed there are no new problems for Sunderland, as he also gave the latest on those who are currently out.

“Jordan Willis and Morgan Feeney are out there in full training, so it won’t be long with them. Lynden Gooch isn’t ‘ultra-close’, but certainly not far away. Denver is a bit further behind after last week – I would say around three to four weeks minimum.

“Luke O’Nien is of course another longer-term absentee, but other than that we have no recent issues.”

The verdict

This is a very important game for Sunderland, so the news is very encouraging as Johnson will want a big squad to choose from.

In truth, the Wearside outfit have a lot of depth, so any injury just presents an opportunity for someone else to win the shirt moving forward.

The players didn’t do that against Wigan, but Johnson will be able to pick an XI that can win the game. Now, it’s down to the players to deliver.

