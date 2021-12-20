Lee Johnson delivers Sunderland injury blow ahead of Arsenal clash

Sunderland head to the capital on Tuesday night for a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Premier League giants Arsenal – but they’ll be probably doing it without Leon Dajaku.

That is because the German youngster is heading for an x-ray after being stretchered from the field in the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Dajaku has been mostly featuring from the substitutes bench in League One since his summer deadline day arrival from Union Berlin, but has recently been given an opportunity to impress in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

He’s done just that with goals against Oxford and Morecambe, but he was crocked by a crunching tackle from Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans at the weekend and he was unable to make it to half-time without having to be withdrawn from the action.

The Wearsiders already have enough long-term injuries to deal with and whilst little is known yet on the severity of Dajaku’s issue or the length of time he will be missing for, he will likely not be featuring at the Emirates Stadium.

“We’re giving him every chance” Johnson said on Dajaku’s situation, per the Northern Echo.

“We will probably x-ray it because he is still a bit sore but it is a contact injury so we’ll give him every chance to be available but I wouldn’t hold that one in too much hope.”

The Verdict

Sunderland’s injury woes have continued after losing Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady to long-term issues.

But with Johnson saying he was giving Dajaku every chance, that’s encouraging in the sense that it probably isn’t a long-term problem.

Of course the aforementioned x-ray could bring up a further problem and that would end up being a blow because of Dajaku’s recent form.

Black Cats fans though will have everything crossed though for a quick recovery for the German who has settled in well to a new role at wing-back.