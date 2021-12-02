Lee Johnson delivers Sunderland defender fitness update

Lee Johnson believes that Arbenit Xhemajli is still a little bit away from being considered for regular first-team contention at Sunderland after playing 90 minutes at senior level for the first time since last October.

The 23-year-old has been working his way back up to full fitness after suffering a cruciate ligament injury whilst on international duty with Kosovo.

Xhemajli has played just two games, with both coming in the EFL Trophy, for the Black Cats since his move to the north east just under 18 months ago.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live about Xhemajli and his progression to get into the first-team, Johnson said: “He was honest. You could see at times his movement was a little bit restricted, but that’s what he’s building up.

“Arby, if I’m looking with my first-team eyes on, doesn’t look quite there yet in terms of his mobility around the knee.

“But his decision-making is pretty good, and he’s brave and wins first headers.

“We’ll try to give him that time to build up that momentum as much as possible.

“You’ve got to allow him to recuperate properly, and he’s been great, and absolute ultimate professional.

“If there’s anyone you want to do well, it’s him.

“He’s over here, alone, and he trains four times a day to give himself the best opportunity to go out there and be strong.

“But the reality is there’s no sentiment when it comes to a first XI in the first team in the league, and there can’t be.”

The verdict

It is good to see that Xhemajli played the entire 90 minutes for Sunderland, and whilst Johnson is still cautious, he is making excellent progress.

They have been steady in his rehabilitation and given their plethora of options in defence, they will not be rushing him.

Xhemajli has every chance of becoming a success at Sunderland but it still appears that fans will have to be patient.

From Johnson’s assessment, it is clear to see that he is excited about having Xhemajli available for regular contention, but realises that he is still not ready for regular minutes.