Lee Johnson delivers positive Sunderland message despite recent slump

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has reiterated his belief that his side can go up this season, despite their recent struggles.

A seven-game winless run has seen the Black Cats miss out on a top two finish, and they still need a result to secure a play-off place.

However, speaking to the club’s official site, the boss admitted to some worries about finishing the job, but he is adamant that the team will deliver by the time the play-offs come around.

“We’re still confident that we can end the season successfully. I’m partly anxious and partly very excited about the prospect of the play-offs – any anxiety is because it’s not secured yet and we have to use Saturday to make sure we do that.

“My short-term concern is high; my long-term concern is zero. I’m very confident that if we secure the play-offs and then have that time to rest and work, we’ll come out of the traps like a greyhound.”

Sunderland are back in action when they make the long trip to Plymouth for a game tomorrow.

The verdict

The recent form has to be a worry because the team are really struggling and they would’ve wanted to head into the play-offs with some real momentum.

Instead, they’re limping over the line, but ultimately it will all go out the window when the important games do come around.

Plus, Sunderland will be boosted by the return of several key men, particularly in defence, for the play-offs. So, it’s about getting the result they need at Plymouth and then resting up for the big fixtures.

