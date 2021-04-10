Lee Johnson delivers honest assessment as Sunderland suffer setback

Sunderland lost crucial ground in the race for automatic promotion as they were beaten by Charlton this afternoon, with Lee Johnson admitted his team lacked quality as he also rued defensive errors.

A Josh Scowen own goal gave the Addicks the lead, with Alex Gilbey doubling their advantage just after the hour mark.

Whilst Scowen got one back, the Black Cats couldn’t find a late equaliser, and they now trail Peterborough by five points, although they do have a game in hand.

So, it was a significant setback for the Wearside outfit, and speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Johnson gave an honest assessment of how the game went.

“We’ve given away two soft goals and despite what I thought was some good build up play, particularly in the second half and at times in the first, we didn’t have enough quality delivery. We let them off the hook too many times.”

Sunderland’s game in hand on their rivals comes on Tuesday, when they travel to take on struggling Wigan Athletic.

The verdict

This was a bad day at the office for the Black Cats, and Johnson is fair with his thoughts on the game.

Clearly, they didn’t defend well enough today, which will be a concern, whilst they also lacked the composure in the final third to really open up the Charlton defence.

These things happen though, and it’s about reacting, with the game at Wigan a huge one, as Sunderland have the chance to put real pressure on the top two.

