Lee Johnson delivers fitness update on Sunderland man ahead of QPR clash

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has confirmed that Alex Pritchard is an injury doubt for the Black Cats’ Carabao Cup clash with Queens Park Rangers this week.

The attacking midfielder, who was a summer signing from Huddersfield Town, has only made five league starts for the Wearsiders since arriving but has made a further six appearances off the bench.

With assists against Crewe Alexandra and Gillingham though, the former Tottenham Hotspur man seemed to be nailing a place down in Johnson’s plans and he continued his starting run against Charlton Athletic.

Unbeknownst to the fans though, Pritchard played through the pain barrier before being brought off after 70 minutes.

Sunderland could rely on the experience of someone like Pritchard ahead of facing a team in the league above like QPR, but it appears that it will be touch and go regarding his participation as Johnson explained on the Black Cats’ official website.

“The 50-50 shout is Alex Pritchard,” Johnson said.

“His neck still hasn’t quite recovered, so he might be available again but he did well to start on Saturday because he played through the pain barrier.”

The Verdict

Even though he probably struggles to last 90 minutes right now, Pritchard would be a bit of a miss if he were to not be fit enough to play against the Hoops.

Elliot Embleton is still suspended so he would be no doubt starting again if he is healthy but it may be best not to risk him aggravating the issue.

Sunderland do have other attacking options they could select – Dan Neil could play further forward or Leon Dajaku could even play in the number 10 role.

Whoever does play though will need to bring their A game as QPR will be no mugs and they will represent a challenge for Johnson and his side.