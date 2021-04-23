Lee Johnson delivers fitness update on Aiden McGeady and several Sunderland teammates

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed that Aiden McGeady is a doubt for the weekend game against Accrington, although his foot problem is not at all serious.

The influential winger missed the midweek draw at Hull City, which was a blow for the Black Cats considering how important the Irish international has been in recent months.

Thankfully though, Johnson confirmed to the club’s official site that it’s not a major issue.

“I think I would rate him as a 50/50 chance. It’s still very bruised, but at the same time it’s a superficial injury – not ligament or bone-related – and of course he wants to play.”

Elsewhere, the Sunderland chief gave an update on several players including Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin.

“We’ve come back around to some good news on Flanno. It’s a case of cracking on with it now for him. He’s been fitted with some orthotics, and it’s like a race against time to get him fit as we know how important he can be to us. We have the same with Conor, another very important player.”

Meanwhile, Arbenit Xhemajli is back in light training after a serious injury kept him out since October, but he is not expected to feature this season.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

The verdict

Realistically, Sunderland will be preparing for the play-offs now, so you can’t imagine that Johnson is going to risk McGeady but the pleasing aspect is that his injury isn’t at all serious.

There was more good news with Flanagan and McLaughlin, and the duo will use these four games to get up to speed for the play-offs.

Ultimately though, the Black Cats have a big squad and fierce competition for places, so it’s down to whoever starts to show they should keep the shirt.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.