Lee Johnson delivers encouraging update on Sunderland man ahead of Bolton showdown

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has revealed that Denver Hume is set to step up his recovery from injury by featuring for the club’s under-23 side on Monday.

The Black Cats full-back has yet to make an appearance for the club’s senior side this season due to a hamstring issue.

Hume will be hoping to build up his fitness by producing an encouraging performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Under-23 outfit.

The defender finally decided to sign a new contract with Sunderland earlier this month after letting his previous deal expire this summer.

In Hume’s absence, the Black Cats have managed to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign as Dennis Cirkin has featured regularly in the left-back position for the club.

Currently second in the League One standings, Sunderland could reclaim top-spot if they beat Bolton Wanderers this afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

Making reference to Hume ahead of this particular fixture, Johnson has confirmed that the defender is set to step up his recovery.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the 23-year-old, the Black Cats boss said: “Denver is coming along pretty nicely and could get some U23 minutes on Monday night [away at Wolves].

“We’ve then got a game in the Papa John’s Trophy at Lincoln City eight days later, and providing he comes through Monday OK he could have some involvement there.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Sunderland as Hume knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for the club this season when he is fit enough to feature for their senior side.

During the previous campaign, the defender managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in League One as his side clinched a fourth-place finish in the table.

If Hume is able to emerge unscathed on Monday, he will be determined to impress in Sunderland’s EFL Trophy clash with Lincoln City later this month.

Hume’s presence may potentially force Cirkin to step up his performance levels in the coming months which could have a positive impact on Sunderland’s fortunes in the the third-tier.