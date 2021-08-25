Lee Johnson delivers double fitness update on Sunderland players

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has offered a fitness update on both Lee Burge and Frederik Alves, moving to allay fears that either has picked up a serious problem in recent days.

Burge had to come out of the starting XI at the weekend ahead of the Black Cats’ game with AFC Wimbledon, with him picking up an injury in the warm-up.

Indeed, he missed out last night’s game with Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, a match that also saw Frederik Alves come off with a problem around 15 minutes from full-time.

However, in quotes taken by the Sunderland Echo after the game, Johnson has revealed that Burge hasn’t got anything serious and Alves was simply suffering with cramp rather than anything more sinister.

Quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson revealed:

“I don’t think Lee’s too bad, it was just a bit early for him,”

“It’s just being extra cautious really. Patto was always going to play in this game anyway, so we didn’t feel it was right to risk it, whether it be from the bench or from the start…

“I think with Frederik it was just cramp.”

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will be pleased to hear that neither player should be out for too much longer, as the games keep on coming now we are underway this season.

The Black Cats are obviously looking to get themselves promotion this season but a cup run would be nice, too, and they’ll be eager to see who they’re going to get in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

