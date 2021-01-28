Lee Johnson delivers clear Sunderland transfer message as striker speculation builds

Lee Johnson has made it clear that he won’t let Will Grigg leave unless Sunderland manage to bring a new striker in themselves.

There had been a hope that the Northern Ireland international could rediscover his best form under the new Black Cats chief, but it hasn’t happened, with Grigg initially struggling and he hasn’t made an appearance since mid-December.

Therefore, a move seemed likely and reports last night suggested Grigg was close to joining fellow League One side Shrewsbury on a loan deal.

However, speaking to journalist James Hunter today, Johnson outlined his stance on the striker situation.

“Will Grigg won’t be allowed to leave unless another striker comes in.”

So, it could be an interesting few days ahead for the ex-Wigan man as he waits to see whether he can secure a move away.

Bringing in a striker is a priority for Johnson, even though Charlie Wyke has impressed this season, the likes of Aiden O’Brien and Danny Graham have struggled to make the impact they would’ve wanted.

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Sunderland because they don’t want to leave themselves short, even if Grigg isn’t going to be a regular.

In a way, this is a message from Johnson to the board to get a deal for a striker sorted, and it’s clearly a position that needs addressing.

Ultimately, it’s going to be an interesting few days ahead, and a new number nine to help Wyke could be exactly what’s needed to help Sunderland in their promotion push.

