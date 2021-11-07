Lee Johnson delivers brutal verdict of Sunderland players after FA Cup defeat

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has accused some of his players of ‘hiding’ in the first-half of the 1-0 defeat to Mansfield in the FA Cup yesterday.

The Black Cats were very disappointing against the League Two side, with an early goal from Rhys Oates enough for the visitors to progress.

Mansfield will feel the victory was fully merited, as they were the better side for large parts, particularly in the opening 45 minutes where Sunderland couldn’t get going.

Johnson’s anger was evident at the break, as he made four substitutions in a bid to liven the team up. And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson couldn’t hide his anger at how the team played.

“Their team worked harder than us. I could have made those changes after 20 minutes, to be honest with you. I was thinking about it, I really was. In the first half, I thought that was a poor attitude and we were low on confidence.

“The second half I was OK with – it wasn’t great, don’t get me wrong, but there was nobody hiding like there was in the first half. What you can’t do, playing for a club like this, is hide.”

The verdict

These are very harsh words from Johnson and it shows that he was livid with how the team played in the first-half, which is fair enough because they simply weren’t good enough.

Of course, the manager also has to take a look at himself as he will be aware that he also made some mistakes yesterday which contributed to the loss.

Overall, Sunderland are in a tough period right now and they need to bounce back after the international break.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.