Lee Johnson confirms player situation with 29-y/o facing uncertain future at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has offered a brief insight into the situation surrounding Spanish striker Rodri’s future at Ashton Gate, with the 29-year-old having signed for the Robins back in October of this year.

The former Sevilla and FC Barcelona B man has found his game time limited to just five appearances since moving to the Championship side on a free transfer, with the form of Messrs Famara Diedhiou and Andreas Weimann having limited his opportunities.

Speaking at a press conference prior to his side’s upcoming game against Brentford on Wednesday, Johnson stated the following to the Bristol Post:

“We’ve got a couple of decisions to make but again, you have Rodri out of contract, Joe Morrell potentially being recalled, the boys at Torquay…

“I do want to reduce the numbers in the squad.”

QUIZ: Can you name every top Bristol City goalscorer from the last 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 1. Who was top scorer from the 2004-2005 season? Scott Murray Leroy Lita Steve Brooker Luke Wilkshire

Rodri will no doubt be looking to make an impact for the Robins on Wednesday night if he is indeed handed a new long term contract by Johnson, with the Spaniard currently on a deal that expires in January.

The Verdict

Things are beginning to look bleak for the Spanish striker, with there being no real signs of a new contract being on offer for the 29-year-old.

Rodri’s spell at Ashton Gate has quite frankly been one to forget, with the target man so far having failed to have found the net or indeed made much of an impact under Johnson.

It seems that the writing is on the wall for a player who has struggled for fitness and form this term and it likely that the Spanish frontman could well be one the main casualties of Johnson’s mid-season cull as he looks to trim down his squad.

Meanwhile, Johnson will be looking for his side to build on their 3-0 win over Luton Town as they play host to fellow promotion chasers Brentford at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.