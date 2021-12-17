Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has insisted that he has been impressed with the progression that Leon Dajaku is making during his loan spell with the Black Cats.

Dajaku arrived on a season-long loan deal from Union Berlin, with an option for a future permanent move. The 20-year-old has had to bide his time to try and force his way into Johnson’s starting line-up on a consistent basis at Sunderland and he has been tasked with making improvements to his game.

The winger has responded very well to any disappointing performances that he may have produced and there are signs that he is starting to now really gain the full confidence of Johnson. That comes with Dajaku having started the four three League One games at Cambridge United and Morecambe then at home to Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle.

During those matches, Dajaku has managed to score two goals and provide one assist to underline his improvements and showcase the kind of positive influence he could have on the side during the rest of the campaign. He will now need to maintain his consistency in his performance levels to keep his place in the side over the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Johnson has suggested that he has been pleased with the way that Dajaku has adapted parts of his game to suit the way that he wants him to play. He also outlined that he will continue to work with the 20-year-old and give him advice he needs to develop further.

He said: “I’ve been pleased with him.

“I think he did get a bit confused and so we had to sit down with him and take him through his clips.

“He’s very energetic and I had to be careful that he wasn’t just being a busy fool because at times that’s what it looked like. He was making too many runs.

“We gave him some simple rules on when to make those runs when to look to receive, when to hold his width and when to be inside the pitch.

“The sign of a good player is that he has taken that on, and done it really well.

“Don’t forget Cambridge away, either, because we asked him to play a very different role and he was outstanding

“We’re due to talk to him on Friday to show him those adaptations to his game, and the additions that have really made him shine.”

The Verdict

Johnson has shown in the past that he can be a manager that is good at developing the games of young talents that he has brought in on loan deals. This seems to be the case at the moment with Dajaku because the winger seems to be getting stronger and stronger over the last few weeks and he is becoming a major part of their best available line-up.

Dajaku can offer more going forwards than he was perhaps doing at the beginning of his loan spell and we are just starting to see that with his output in the last few games. The target for him now will be to see how much he can affect things with his natural talent in the final third and he should be aiming for at least ten goal involvements this term.

If Johnson can continue to keep him on board with the development plan he has for him then there is no doubt that Sunderland will be keen to keep hold of him beyond the end of the campaign. However, there is still a long way to go and a lot could happen with his loan spell before a permanent move can be something that is considered.