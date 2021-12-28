Lee Johnson clears up Carl Winchester’s current situation at Sunderland

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has revealed that he doesn’t expect Carl Winchester to be out of action for a considerable period of time due to the nature of his injury.

Winchester missed yesterday’s clash with Doncaster Rovers after picking up a knock in training.

In the 28-year-old’s absence, Johnson opted to play Corry Evans in central-midfield at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Evans went on to deliver a solid display for the Black Cats as they sealed all three points on their travels.

Ross Stewart opened the scoring for the visitors in the seventh-minute as he converted a spot-kick after Leon Dajaku was brought down in the penalty area by Branden Horton.

Elliot Embleton then doubled Sunderland’s advantage as he fired past goalkeeper Louis Jones.

Following the break, the Black Cats added a third as Alex Pritchard’s flick was diverted into his own goal by Ben Blythe.

As a result of this triumph, Sunderland moved up to second in the League One standings.

After the club’s clash with Doncaster, Johnson shared an update on Winchester’s injury.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about Winchester, the Black Cats boss said: “He twisted yesterday [Sunday] in training, it was pretty much the last action of the day.

“Something happened in the sort of bottom of his calf, top of his Achilles, we’re hoping it’s not too bad.

“The bruise has come out pretty quickly, he might even have taken a knock without realising.

“I don’t expect that one to be a long one.”

The Verdict

Sunderland’s supporters will be relieved to find out that Winchester’s issue is not believed to be too serious as the club are already having to play without the likes of Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien in the third-tier due to their respective injury issues.

As well as featuring in his natural central-midfield role for Sunderland in recent weeks, Winchester has also produced some eye-catching displays at right-back this season.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in the third-tier, the former Oldham Athletic man will be determined to push on when he is fit enough to make his return to action.

In order to avoid the risk of Winchester suffering another injury setback, Johnson may find it beneficial to ease him back into action.