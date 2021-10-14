Lee Hoos reflects on crucial QPR decision regarding Mark Warburton

Queens Park Rangers Chief Executive Lee Hoos was very pleased when reflecting on the faith he showed in manager Mark Warburton, despite pressure from the fan base last season.

Rangers sit in sixth place after 11 matches and have their sights firmly set on a promotion push this term, where survival in the second tier has been seen as a success in recent years.

Lee Hoos was keen to point out his justified faith in Warburton last term when he guested on the 72+ podcast.

Hoos said: “Mark’s (Warburton) been with us three years now, that’s a hell of a long time in football.

“If you have a good plan, you have to give your plan time to work and sometimes you have to ignore those outside pressures and just carry on with your plan because you know it’s working and it just needs a little time to really settle in.”

It is a credit to the club and Warburton that they have improved despite losing the talents of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel in recent years. It has been a turbulent time financially since Rangers’ fallout from the Premier League but they have done brilliantly to stabilise and kick on under Warburton.

The Verdict

There was a momentum shift in the second half of the 2020/21 season where Rangers went from worryingly looking over their shoulders to a safe mid table spot and went on to finish ninth. The team were coming on leaps and bounds with not a lot to play for and that has played a significant role in enabling them to hit the ground running this season.

The emergence of Ilias Chair has been the catalyst for the club to compete at the top end of the division but smart transfer business to bring in the likes of Rob Dickie, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes has Rangers firmly looking up as we creep towards the January transfer window.