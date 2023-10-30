Highlights QPR made the correct decision to sack Gareth Ainsworth, but they should have acted sooner to find a replacement and give the new manager time to work with the players.

Ainsworth never felt like the right fit for QPR, and his direct style of play raised questions about how well he could utilize certain players on the team.

The club is now in a dangerous position at the bottom of the table and is running out of time to find a new manager before a crucial match against Rotherham United. The board's delay in making a change could have serious consequences.

Queens Park Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth was sacked by the R's on Saturday after his side suffered a sixth consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by leaders Leicester City at Loftus Road.

The Hoops currently sit 23rd in the Championship table after picking up just eight points from their first 14 games, and they are already six points from safety.

Ainsworth had only been in charge at the club for eight months after making the move from Wycombe Wanderers in February, but chief executive Lee Hoos said that a change was necessary.

"Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned – which we all do for Gareth and Richard," Hoos told the club's official website.

"Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him. Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.

"We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days."

Journalist Alex Crook claims that former R's manager Neil Warnock, who led the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2011, and ex-Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi are among those to have held talks with the Hoops, while according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes is also in contention.

Were QPR right to sack Gareth Ainsworth?

It was undoubtedly the correct decision from the R's to part company with Ainsworth, but the board should have acted much sooner.

The Hoops were beaten 4-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break, and sacking Ainsworth after that would have allowed the club time to find a replacement, and enabled the new manager to spend crucial time on the training ground with the players.

However, Ainsworth remained in charge, and the R's have suffered three further defeats, which could prove hugely damaging to their survival hopes.

QPR are currently six points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town, and while the Terriers' poor form will offer encouragement to the Hoops, many of those outside the relegation zone are picking up points, and the likes of Coventry City, Millwall and Norwich City are unlikely to be near the bottom three by the end of the campaign.

In truth, Ainsworth never felt like the right fit for the Hoops, and there were question marks over whether his direct style of play would suit the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

The 50-year-old arrived at Loftus Road in February with the club in freefall after the departures of Michael Beale and Neil Critchley, but their plight continued to worsen under his guidance, with victories over Burnley and Stoke City ensuring the R's narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season.

Ainsworth was fortunate to be allowed to continue into the new campaign, and the 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day hinted at another season of struggle.

Wins over Cardiff City and Middlesbrough offered hope that the Hoops were beginning to turn a corner under Ainsworth, but the victory at the Riverside Stadium would prove to be the last of his tenure.

Many fans had been calling for Ainsworth's departure for some time, but after sticking with him for too long, the club now find themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of the table, with a race against time to find a new manager ahead of the crucial clash against fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Ainsworth's passion for the club was clear, but his departure was long overdue, and the board's failure to make a change sooner could prove incredibly costly.