Queens Park Rangers have certainly had a newsworthy last few days, with not only head coach Gareth Ainsworth being sacked and replaced by Marti Cifuentes, but the long-serving Amit Bhatia has stepped away from the club.

Bhatia first got involved at the R's in 2007 when he was appointed as vice-chairman, which followed his father-in-law - Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal - purchasing a stake in the Londoners.

The 44-year-old remained at Loftus Road for 16 years overall and was promoted to be the sole chairman of QPR back in 2018, but just days after the arrival of Cifuentes to replace Ainsworth in the dugout, Bhatia announced that he was stepping away and issued a lengthy message to the club's supporters.

Bhatia will continue to be involved in the club though as he still owns a percentage of the Championship strugglers through the Mittal family name - unless a takeover were to occur.

Who are QPR's owners?

Until July, Tony Fernandes had been at Loftus Road for nearly 12 years after completing a takeover in August 2011 alongside fellow Malaysian businessman Ruben Gnanalingam.

At the time though the Mittal family still held a 33 per cent share that they had taken on back in 2007, and to this day Mittal is still a minority owner of the club.

Fernandes though is no longer involved with QPR, having relinquished his stake in the Hoops this past summer.

It means that Gnanalingam and Mittal are joint-owners along with Richard Reilly, with the American businessman buying a minority stake in February 2022 and joined the board of directors in the process.

As of March earlier this year, Reilly held 12 per cent of shares, the Mittal's held 10 per cent and Gnanalingam was the majority owner with 51 per cent - although with Fernandes disposing of his 28 per cent in July it's unclear as to what the new figures are.

Are QPR set for a takeover?

With Bhatia still owning a share of the club through the Mittal family, there was speculation that his stepping down would lead to potential investment from elsewhere and maybe even a full takeover of the R's.

However, Bhatia's replacement - current club CEO Lee Hoos - has moved to deny this and has re-affirmed the current ownership's commitment to funding the West London outfit.

"No, I don't see that coming at all," Hoos said of a potential takeover on QPR's social media platforms.

"They were (at the) fans' forum two months ago now, and the commitment is unwavering.

"They've answered questions about about investment, they've gone through that about what it would take and what they'd be looking for if someone came in and sat alongside them at the table, but they've never wavered their commitment.

"As the chief executive, you have to be able to rely on your board for funding and everything else, because it's quite clear we don't have the funds that we can run this ourselves.

"We want to achieve self-sustainability, but right now we're still reliant on shareholder funding, and the shareholders have been brilliant.

"There's never been a delay I've had to worry about in terms of 'do we need the funds coming in in two months' time?' - they're always ahead of the curve.

"We're well-funded in terms of that, we're well looked after in terms of that, and quite frankly not every club is in that position - I have sleepless nights, but funding and owner commitment is not one of the causes of my sleepless nights."